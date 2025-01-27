© 2025 WBAA
We have encountered some issues with the manufacturer that produces the HD Radio equipment needed to complete our upgrades on WBAA Jazz 101.3 FM HD2. Unfortunately, WBAA Jazz HD2 will be off the air until the end of January. This has not impacted WBAA News AM 920 or WBAA Classical 101.3 FM. You can still listen to WBAA Jazz online at wbaa.org/listen-on-air and with the WBAA app. Thank you for your patience as we make these essential upgrades.

Wall Street investor Scott Bessent is confirmed as Treasury secretary

By Scott Horsley
Published January 27, 2025 at 7:17 PM EST
Bessent testifies before the Senate Finance Committee during his confirmation hearing for Treasury Secretary in the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 16, 2025.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
/
Getty Images North America
Bessent testifies before the Senate Finance Committee during his confirmation hearing for Treasury Secretary in the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 16, 2025.

Wall Street investor Scott Bessent was confirmed as the next Treasury secretary by the Senate on Monday.

Bessent is a wealthy hedge fund manager who's seen as a business-friendly choice. He was confirmed by a vote of 68 to 29, signaling a degree of bipartisan support for the new Treasury secretary.

As secretary, Bessent will be a leading voice for the administration on economic policy. He's expected to lead the push to extend — and possibly expand — the 2017 tax cuts.

Bessent will be the first openly gay person to serve as Treasury secretary.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Scott Horsley
Scott Horsley is NPR's Chief Economics Correspondent. He reports on ups and downs in the national economy as well as fault lines between booming and busting communities.
See stories by Scott Horsley