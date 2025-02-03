Before they were 2025 Grammy Award winners, they were Tiny Desk performers
Many of the major players on music's biggest night have graced the Tiny Desk, including Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Doechii and more. Watch their performances here.
Sabrina Carpenter
Grammy wins: best pop vocal album, best pop solo performance
Chappell Roan
Grammy win: best new artist
Doechii
Grammy win: best rap album
Lucky Daye
Grammy win: best traditional R&B performance
Avery*Sunshine
Grammy win: best progressive R&B album
Rapsody and Erykah Badu
Grammy win: best melodic rap performance
Kacey Musgraves
Grammy win: best country song
Chris Stapleton
Grammy win: best country solo performance
Norah Jones
Grammy win: best traditional pop vocal album
Sierra Ferrell
Grammy wins: best Americana album, best American roots song, best Americana performance, best American roots performance
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Grammy win: best gospel performance/song
Cory Henry
Grammy win: best roots gospel album
Rawayana
Grammy win: best Latin rock or alternative album
St. Vincent
Grammy wins: best rock song, best alternative music performance, best alternative music album
Chick Corea and Béla Fleck
Grammy win: best jazz instrumental album
Jacob Collier
Grammy win: best arrangement, instrumental or a cappella
Meshell Ndegeocello
Grammy win: best alternative jazz album
Gillian Welch and David Rawlings
Grammy win: best folk album
Jon Batiste
Grammy wins: best song written for visual media, best music film
The Crossing
Grammy win: best choral performance
Sean Ono Lennon of The Ghost Of A Saber Tooth Tiger
Grammy win: best boxed or special limited edition package (for John Lennon)
Sō Percussion
Grammy win: best chamber music/small ensemble performance
Víkingur Ólafsson
Grammy win: best classical instrumental solo
Anderson .Paak of NxWorries
Grammy win: best progressive R&B album
Sheila E.
Grammy win: best global music performance
Tems
Grammy win: best African music performance
Tank And The Bangas
Grammy win: best spoken word poetry album
Bonus! Alicia Keys
Grammy: Dr. Dre global impact award
