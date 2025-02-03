© 2025 WBAA
We have encountered some issues with the manufacturer that produces the HD Radio equipment needed to complete our upgrades on WBAA Jazz 101.3 FM HD2. Unfortunately, WBAA Jazz HD2 is off the air. We anticipate restoration of the WBAA Jazz HD2 broadcast by as soon at Tue, Feb 4. Thank you for your patience.

This has not impacted WBAA News AM 920 or WBAA Classical 101.3 FM. You can also listen to WBAA Jazz online at wbaa.org/listen-on-air and with the WBAA app. Thank you again for your patience as we make these essential upgrades.

Morning news brief

By Michel Martin,
Steve Inskeep
Published February 3, 2025 at 4:43 AM EST

Nearly all USAID programs halted, Secretary of State Marco Rubio visits Panama, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits D.C., and a look at the safety of marijuana products in the U.S.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
