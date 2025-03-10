© 2025 WBAA
Syria looks to jumpstart its tech industry

By Greg Myre
Published March 10, 2025 at 7:02 PM EDT

One young man fled the Syrian war as a teenager. He returned as a Stanford graduate student and a budding entrepreneur, to a country trying to jumpstart its tech industry.

Greg Myre
