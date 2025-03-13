© 2025 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WBAA Classical 101.3 and WBAA News 105.9 tower will be undergoing major work starting on March 7th to enhance and strengthen the tower. The work is expected to continue until approximately March 30th. Most of the work will be done while the stations are at full power, but there will be times where we will need to reduce power or be off the air so that crews can work safely. We thank you for your patience while this work is completed. You can still listen to WBAA Classical and WBAA News online or via the WBAA mobile app.

Morning news brief

By Michel Martin,
A Martínez
Published March 13, 2025 at 4:18 AM EDT

World waits for Moscow response to ceasefire offer the U.S. brokered with Ukraine, EPA announces dozens of regulations it plans to target, Iran rebuffs Trump hopes on starting nuclear talks.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
NPR
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
See stories by A Martínez