The WBAA Classical 101.3 and WBAA News 105.9 tower will be undergoing major work starting on March 7th to enhance and strengthen the tower. The work is expected to continue until approximately March 30th. Most of the work will be done while the stations are at full power, but there will be times where we will need to reduce power or be off the air so that crews can work safely. We thank you for your patience while this work is completed. You can still listen to WBAA Classical and WBAA News online or via the WBAA mobile app.

John Feinstein, sports columnist and prolific sports book author, dies at 69

By Steve Inskeep
Published March 14, 2025 at 4:19 AM EDT

John Feinstein, a long-time sports columnist at "The Washington Post" and a prolific author of popular sports books, has died at 69.

