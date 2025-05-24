Fresh Air Weekend: How AI is reshaping life; How technology impacts having a baby

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, as well as new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and it often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

What happens when artificial intelligence quietly reshapes our lives? New York Times reporter Kashmir Hill explains how AI is being integrated into our lives, impacting education and daily decisions, and how this could define the future of privacy and human connection.

'One to One' captures John Lennon and Yoko Ono's life in Greenwich Village: In 1971, the year after The Beatles broke up, Lennon and Ono moved from London to New York, where they lived in a small Greenwich Village apartment for 18 months. A new film documents that period.

From apps to gadgets, 'Second Life' considers how tech is changing having a baby: When Amanda Hess learned her unborn child had a genetic condition, she turned to the internet — but didn't find reassurance. "My relationship with technology became so much more intense," she says.

