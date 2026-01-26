Why are fermented foods so popular right now?

Fermented foods, such as kimchi, sauerkraut, kombucha, and yogurt, have become part of the latest food trend.

Fermented foods are thought to be good for the gut and to build up the body’s microbiome. Food companies are working to create new products to sell to health-conscious consumers.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with The Wall Street Journal’s Andrea Peterson, who has written about this trend.

