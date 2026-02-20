Trump loses power to issue tariffs, and is weighing military strikes on Iran

Hosts Scott Tong and Peter O’Dowd talk with the Wall Street Journal’s Josh Dawsey and Astead Herndon of about a ruling from the Supreme Court this morning striking down President Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs, whether war with Iran is on the horizon, and why there has been less accountability in the U.S. than Britain after the latest Jeffrey Epstein revelations.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR