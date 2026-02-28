Israel and the U.S. launch strikes against Iran

TEL AVIV, Israel — Israel and the U.S. have launched what Israel describes as a preemptive military strike against Iran, amid weeks of escalating tensions and heightened U.S. military presence in the region.

A person briefed on the operation told NPR the strike is being conducted jointly with the U.S. There was no immediate U.S. comment about the strikes.

Iranian government media report rocket fire in parts of the capital, Tehran. State television has broadcast footage showing smoke rising after a blast in the city. The extent of the damage and potential casualties has not yet been confirmed.

Air raid sirens sounded across Israel at approximately 8:15 a.m. local time, warning civilians to prepare to enter bomb shelters.

In an official statement, Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz described the operation as a preemptive action aimed at neutralizing threats against Israel.

"As a result, a missile and drone attack against the State of Israel and its civilian population is expected in the immediate future."

He stated that missile and drone attacks from Iran were expected imminently. A 48-hour state of emergency has been declared nationwide.

Israel has closed its airspace to all passenger flights, and civil defense protocols have been activated. Regional military forces remain on high alert.

The strike follows weeks of speculation about potential military action against Iran, particularly amid a significant U.S. military buildup in the Middle East.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

