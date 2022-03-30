All IN: Improving access to higher education for formerly incarcerated Hoosiers

Today we find out what impact higher education can have for formerly incarcerated Hoosiers, why so many obstacles remain in their way, and ongoing efforts to make things better.

Produced by Drew Daudelin.

Guests:

Susan Hyatt

IUPUI department of anthropology professor

Kristina Byers

PACE program manager

Angela Phelps

PACE peer recovery coach

Zaynab Cornelius

Groundwork Indy case management and community organizer

