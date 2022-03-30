All IN: Improving access to higher education for formerly incarcerated Hoosiers
Today we find out what impact higher education can have for formerly incarcerated Hoosiers, why so many obstacles remain in their way, and ongoing efforts to make things better.
Produced by Drew Daudelin.
Guests:
Susan Hyatt
IUPUI department of anthropology professor
Kristina Byers
PACE program manager
Angela Phelps
PACE peer recovery coach
Zaynab Cornelius
Groundwork Indy case management and community organizer
