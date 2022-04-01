All IN: Friday Recap
Today we revisit a few of the most interesting topics we covered this week, including how Indiana fits into the larger story of American architecture, a memoir from the first African American to earn a doctorate in tuba performance, and how to have conversations about race, racism and politics in the classroom.
Produced by Mariam Sobh.
Guests:
Chris Wilson
University of Notre Dame School of Architecture adjunct professor
Philip Bess
University of Notre Dame School of Architecture professor
Richard Antoine White
“I'm Possible: A Story of Survival, a Tuba, and the Small Miracle of a Big Dream” author; New Mexico Philharmonic and Santa Fe Symphony principal tubist,; University of New Mexico professor of tuba and euphonium
Marcus Croom
Indiana University Bloomington assistant professor of literacy, culture and language education; “Real Talk? How to Discuss Race, Racism, and Politics in 21st Century American Schools” author
