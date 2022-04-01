All IN: Friday Recap – 5G innovation, cryptocurrencies deep dive

Today we revisit a few of the most interesting topics we covered this week, including a deep dive on cryptocurrencies and blockchains, how 5G innovation might change things, and why making healthy decisions doesn't always come down to will power.

Produced by Mariam Sobh.

Guests:

Aniket Kate

Purdue University associate professor of computer science

Mung Chiang

Purdue University executive vice president; John A. Edwardson College of Engineering dean

Nick Laneman

SpectrumX director; Wireless Institute co-director; University of Notre Dame professor of electrical engineering

Ashley Gearhardt

University of Michigan Food and Addiction Science Treatment Lab director and associate professor of psychology

