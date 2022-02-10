Federal court orders Indiana home health companies to pay overtime

A federal court ordered two Indiana health care companies to pay 171 employees nearly $450,000 dollars. The order follows a fair labor standards investigation by the Department of Labor.

The two companies – Heal at Home and Comfort Keepers – are both owned by Timothy Paul. The same employees were being scheduled to work through both companies. But when workers logged more than a combined 40 hours a week, they were denied overtime pay.

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

The federal Fair Labor Standards Act says employees have to be paid time and-a-half for overtime hours.

Patricia Lewis, DOL wage and hour district director in Indianapolis, said in a news release when the company denied the pay, it robbed employees of “wages they rightfully earned.”

Contact reporter Justin at jhicks@wvpe.org or follow him on Twitter at @Hicks_JustinM.

Copyright 2022 IPB News. To see more, visit .