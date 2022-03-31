Indiana creates grant program to usher students into career pathways

The Indiana Department of Education is offering money to schools, nonprofits and employers to help shepherd students into high-wage careers. The state is calling it the Explore, Engage, and Experience grant .

Through the grant program, the state hopes to increase the number of high schoolers doing work-based learning or earning credentials like associate’s degrees while still in school. Then, when they graduate, leaders want students to pursue employment, enroll in higher education or enlist in the military.

The projects all have to align with one of the state’s latest curriculums for students — Next Level Programs of Study for career and technical education, Indiana College Core or Graduation Pathways.

The grants will be funded with $25 million dollars given to the state by the federal government for education-focused pandemic aid. Grant applications are due by mid-May with awards scheduled to be announced in June.

