Cummins Inc. opposes Indiana’s near-total abortion ban

Power technology corporation Cummins Inc. is one of the latest Indiana companies to speak out in opposition to the state’s new abortion ban. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed the ban into law late Friday night.

Cummins is based in Columbus, Indiana, and has over 10,000 employees in the state.

Cummins spoke out the same day major pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly issued its own statement to oppose the ban. Both companies said the ban will make it hard to attract talent, and they will consider growth in other states.

“For Cummins to be successful it is critical that we have a safe and welcoming workplace, and communities where we embrace our differences and enable all employees to thrive,” the Cummins statement said. “As we continue to grow our footprint with a focus on selecting communities that align with our values and business goals, this law will be considered in our decision-making process.”

Unlike many smaller companies in Indiana, both Cummins and Eli Lilly were publicly silent until after the decision was passed.

WFYI reached out to Cummins for comment Monday morning and has not yet heard back.

The new law, which goes into effect Sept. 15, bans nearly all abortions. The only cases when abortions will remain legal are if the pregnant person’s serious health or life is at risk; if there’s a lethal fetal anomaly up to 20 weeks post-fertilization; and in cases of rape or incest up to 10 weeks post-fertiliziation.

Lilly also joined other large employers, including Kroger and Amazon, in pledging to cover travel for reproductive services unavailable locally. Cummins did not explicitly specify they would do the same.

“We have also been clear and consistent in advocating that we will continue to provide our employees with access to high-quality, affordable healthcare, regardless of where they live and are able to make healthcare decisions based on what they believe is right for them,” the statement said. “This law does not affect our right to offer reproductive health benefits and we will continue to offer such benefits to our employees."

IU Health, another of the state’s top employers, said in a statement it would “take the next few weeks to fully understand the terms of the new law and how to incorporate the changes into our medical practice to protect our providers and care for the people seeking reproductive health care.”

Indiana was the first state to approve new abortion restrictions after the Supreme Court ruling in June overturning of Roe v. Wade.

The ban also drew criticism from the Biden administration, which issued a statement Saturday morning.

“The Indiana legislature took a devastating step as a result of the Supreme Court’s extreme decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and eliminate women’s constitutionally-protected right to abortion,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement. “Yesterday’s vote, which institutes a near-total abortion ban in Indiana, should be a signal to Americans across the country to make their voices heard. Congress should also act immediately to pass a law restoring the protections of Roe – the only way to secure a woman’s right to choose nationally.”

Contact WFYI economic equity reporter Sydney Dauphinais at sdauphinais@wfyi.org. Follow on Twitter: @syddauphinais.

Copyright 2022 WFYI Public Media. To see more, visit WFYI Public Media.