2026 Little Farmer Pet and Hobby Parade
2026 Little Farmer Pet and Hobby Parade
Join us at the 2026 Tippecanoe County 4-H Fair for the Little Farmer Pet and Hobby Parade presented by Tippecanoe County Farm Bureau! 🍀
🗓️ Date: Tuesday, July 21, 2026
🕒 Time: 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM (EST)
📍 Location: Coliseum at the Tippecanoe County Fairgrounds
This fun-filled parade is open to children (up to 2nd grade) and is a fantastic way to showcase creativity. Families and groups can join with costumes, stories, and even registered 4-H animals! 🐑
In-person registration begins at 5:00 PM, with the parade taking place from 6:00 to 7:00 PM. Entries will start lining up at 5:45 PM.
Want to beat the line? Click here to fill out the Google Form: https://forms.gle/YRJaqmdP9anX21tc9 🔗
Don't miss out on this wonderful tradition! It's free to enter and open to the public. For more details, view our Facebook event or contact Cori Lane at (219) 863-3375. 📲