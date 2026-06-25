2026 Little Farmer Pet and Hobby Parade

Join us at the 2026 Tippecanoe County 4-H Fair for the Little Farmer Pet and Hobby Parade presented by Tippecanoe County Farm Bureau! 🍀

🗓️ Date: Tuesday, July 21, 2026

🕒 Time: 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM (EST)

📍 Location: Coliseum at the Tippecanoe County Fairgrounds

This fun-filled parade is open to children (up to 2nd grade) and is a fantastic way to showcase creativity. Families and groups can join with costumes, stories, and even registered 4-H animals! 🐑

In-person registration begins at 5:00 PM, with the parade taking place from 6:00 to 7:00 PM. Entries will start lining up at 5:45 PM.

Want to beat the line? Click here to fill out the Google Form: https://forms.gle/YRJaqmdP9anX21tc9 🔗

Don't miss out on this wonderful tradition! It's free to enter and open to the public. For more details, view our Facebook event or contact Cori Lane at (219) 863-3375. 📲