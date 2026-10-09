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CCGS-Quakers in the American Revolution

CCGS-Quakers in the American Revolution

Join Kirsten Wamsley for her presentation “Quakers in the American Revolution” at the Frankfort Community Public Library on Oct. 27 at 5:30 p.m.

In her presentation, Wamsley will explore the complex roll that members of the Quaker faith played during the era of the American Revolutionary War, including how their religious beliefs about pacifism influenced their actions and experiences during the conflict.

Wamsley is local history and genealogy librarian at Thorntown Public Library and museum coordinator at the Thorntown Heritage Museum. She has served in these capacities since 2023.

This Clinton County Genealogical Society meeting is free and open to the public. It will be held in the Library’s lower level meeting room. For more information, contact Jill Garrison at (765) 654-8746, ext. 1137 or jgarrison@myfcpl.org.

Clinton County Genealogical Society
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Tue, 27 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Clinton County Genealogical Society
clintoncogensociety@gmail.com
Clinton County Genealogical Society
208 W Clinton Street
Frankfort, Indiana 46041
(765) 654-8746
clintoncogensociety@gmail.com
https://myfcpl.org