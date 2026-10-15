Community Thanksgiving Feast
Community Thanksgiving Feast
Looking for somewhere to spend Thanksgiving? Join us at the LUM Community Thanksgiving Feast! This free community event is open to everyone. Enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving meal with all the trimmings, wonderful music, and the opportunity to make new friends. Come share a meal, connect with neighbors, and celebrate the true spirit of Thanksgiving: gratitude, generosity, and community.
Central Presbyterian Church
12:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Thu, 26 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Lafayette Urban Ministry
765-423-2691
turkeytrot@lumserve.org
Central Presbyterian Church
31 North 7th StreetLafayette, Indiana 47901