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Community Thanksgiving Feast

Community Thanksgiving Feast

Looking for somewhere to spend Thanksgiving? Join us at the LUM Community Thanksgiving Feast! This free community event is open to everyone. Enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving meal with all the trimmings, wonderful music, and the opportunity to make new friends. Come share a meal, connect with neighbors, and celebrate the true spirit of Thanksgiving: gratitude, generosity, and community.

Central Presbyterian Church
12:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Thu, 26 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Lafayette Urban Ministry
765-423-2691
turkeytrot@lumserve.org
lumserve.org
Central Presbyterian Church
31 North 7th Street
Lafayette, Indiana 47901