Concert/ Puff 'N' Stuff (Psych/ Funk/ Jazz) at People's Brewing
Concert/ Puff 'N' Stuff (Psych/ Funk/ Jazz) at People's Brewing
Puff N' Stuff is a group from Lafayette, IN performing psych'd out and funked up versions of Jazz and Rock standards. Comprised of Kyle Brooks, Gibson Wells, Elijah Davis, Blake Watts, and Seamus Lavignette this group will take you on a spaced out adventure that zigs and zags through familiar melodies with unconventional delivery!
Tuesday October 27th, 2026
Doors open at 5pm and music is from 6pm to 8pm. 21+ event
Tickets are $11 ADV at People's or $13.44 in advance online (This is the total including all fees)
People's Brewing Company
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 27 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Mom & Pop Productions
People's Brewing Company
2006 N 9th StreetLafayette, Indiana 47905
8332961918
jim@peoplesbrew.com