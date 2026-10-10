Concert/ Puff 'N' Stuff (Psych/ Funk/ Jazz) at People's Brewing

Puff N' Stuff is a group from Lafayette, IN performing psych'd out and funked up versions of Jazz and Rock standards. Comprised of Kyle Brooks, Gibson Wells, Elijah Davis, Blake Watts, and Seamus Lavignette this group will take you on a spaced out adventure that zigs and zags through familiar melodies with unconventional delivery!

Tuesday October 27th, 2026

Doors open at 5pm and music is from 6pm to 8pm. 21+ event

Tickets are $11 ADV at People's or $13.44 in advance online (This is the total including all fees)