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Kid's Crafternoon

Kid's Crafternoon

Join us for a fun, hands-on afternoon of arts and crafts. Children will make unique artwork while exploring their creativity and practicing new art skills. All the supplies, tools, and friendly guidance will be provided.

Program Type: Program
Age Group: Child 0-11

Dr. Lewis and Marjory Urschel Meeting Room

Tippecanoe County Public Library - Wea Prairie
04:30 PM - 05:30 PM on Thu, 1 Oct 2026
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Wea Prairie
4200 S. 18th Street
Lafayette, Indiana 47909
(765) 588-3002