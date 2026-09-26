Kid's Crafternoon
Kid's Crafternoon
Join us for a fun, hands-on afternoon of arts and crafts. Children will make unique artwork while exploring their creativity and practicing new art skills. All the supplies, tools, and friendly guidance will be provided.
Program Type: Program
Age Group: Child 0-11
Dr. Lewis and Marjory Urschel Meeting Room
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Wea Prairie
04:30 PM - 05:30 PM on Thu, 1 Oct 2026
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Wea Prairie
4200 S. 18th StreetLafayette, Indiana 47909
(765) 588-3002