Wabash Valley Astronomical Society Annual Telescope Fair
Wabash Valley Astronomical Society Annual Telescope Fair
Wabash Valley Astronomical Society Annual Telescope Fair
November 7, 2026, 8:00pm-10:00pm
West Lafayette Observatory, 600 Cumberland Ave, W. Lafayette, IN
Thinking of purchasing a telescope and not sure which of the many types may best suit your needs? Our annual Telescope Fair is intended for you! We'll begin with a presentation by Paul Mason covering the types of telescopes and discussing their advantages and disadvantages and what to look for when making your selection. Several telescopes of different types will be displayed. (Note: we do not sell telescopes at this event and do not officially endorse specific brands.) We will NOT be doing celestial viewing from the dome at this event, which is free to attend.
West Lafayette Observatory
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Wabash Valley Astonomical Society
765-427-9064
wvasinfo@gmail.com
West Lafayette Observatory
600 Cumberland AvenueWest Lafayette, Indiana 47906