Wabash Valley Astronomical Society Annual Telescope Fair

November 7, 2026, 8:00pm-10:00pm

West Lafayette Observatory, 600 Cumberland Ave, W. Lafayette, IN

Thinking of purchasing a telescope and not sure which of the many types may best suit your needs? Our annual Telescope Fair is intended for you! We'll begin with a presentation by Paul Mason covering the types of telescopes and discussing their advantages and disadvantages and what to look for when making your selection. Several telescopes of different types will be displayed. (Note: we do not sell telescopes at this event and do not officially endorse specific brands.) We will NOT be doing celestial viewing from the dome at this event, which is free to attend.