Wabash Valley Astronomical Society July Open Meeting

Join us for our July open meeting at the West Lafayette Observatory, 600 Cumberland, West Lafayette, IN! This month, we will have a special presentation, "How Did Life Begin - and Are We Alone?" by Dr. Ben Pearce, Assistant Professor in the Earth, Atmospheric and Planetary Sciences Department at Purdue University. We will also have our usual open meeting segments with astronomy news, new toys, and general discussion.

Our open meetings and open houses are free and open to the public. You don't have to be a member to attend, but we encourage you to consider joining if you haven't already to help support our year-round outreach activities bringing the wonders of astronomy to students and the general public. You can learn more at wvastro.org