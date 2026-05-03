Wabash Valley Astronomical Society May 9 Open Meeting and Open House

Wabash Valley Astronomical Society Open Meeting and Open House, May 9, 2026

Open Meeting 7:00-8:40pm, Open House 9:00pm-10:30pm

Join us for our second open house for 2026 at the West Lafayette Observatory, 600 Cumberland, West Lafayette, IN! The open meeting portion includes astronomy news, new toys, and a an astronomy-related presentation. After a short break, at the open house we'll have the dome open and some additional telescopes set up outside (weather permitting) along with a brief presentation,.

You don't have to be a member to attend, but we encourage you to consider joining if you haven't already to help support our year-round outreach activities bringing the wonders of astronomy to students and the general public. You can learn more at wvastro.org