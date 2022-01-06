Following CDC guidance, Indiana expands COVID-19 boosters to Hoosiers 12-15 years old

The Indiana Department of Health announced late Wednesday Hoosiers 12 to 15 years old are now eligible for booster shots. This comes after approval for the dose from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration.

Hoosiers 12 to 15 years old who received their Pfizer vaccine at least five months ago are eligible for the booster. Parents or guardians can register at OurShot.IN.gov or call 211.

READ MORE: Are COVID-19 vaccines safe for kids? Here's what you need to know

The Pfizer vaccine is the only one approved for individuals younger than 18, so when registering, make sure the site offers Pfizer.

State health officials updated their isolation guidance for students last week. Students exposed to COVID-19 in classrooms who are fully vaccinated – and have received their booster shot when eligible – can remain in class as long as schools require masks.

In a news release, IDOH said data out of South Africa and the United Kingdom shows two doses of Pfizer provide about 35 percent protection against the omicron variant, but a booster dose increases that to 75 percent.

Indiana has reported nearly 65,000 new COVID-19 cases in the last week. The increase is attributed to the highly infectious omicron strain.

The state’s largest children’s hospital, Riley Hospital for Children, said about four times as many children are being admitted to the hospital now than at any other point in the pandemic.

Contact Lauren at lchapman@wfyi.org or follow her on Twitter at @laurenechapman_.

Copyright 2022 Indiana Public Media. To see more, visit .