COVID-19

Indiana Department of Health adjusts COVID testing, vaccine operations ahead of winter storm

WFYI Public Radio | By Darian Benson
Published February 1, 2022 at 5:31 PM EST
An approaching winter storm will disrupt COVID-19 testing and vaccination operations across the state.
The Indiana Department of Health and many local health departments are adjusting operations at their COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics ahead of an approaching winter storm.

The IDOH said Tuesday that all state-run mobile clinics would close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. The clinic across from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway also will be closed Thursday. State-run mobile clinics in Porter, La Porte, St. Joseph, Pulaski, Huntington, DeKalb, Cass, Fountain/Warren, Shelby, Madison, Howard, Vigo, and Vermillion counties will be closed Thursday as well.

Schedules for sites south of Johnson County will be assessed based on weather conditions. Updates to state-operated sites will be available at www.coronavirus.in.gov and www.ourshot.in.gov.

The IDOH said individuals with appointments at a state-run vaccination or testing site will be notified if the site closes and provided with instructions to reschedule. It also suggested calling ahead to COVID-19 testing or vaccination sites operated by local health departments to make sure the site is open for walk-ins.

A winter storm warning is in effect Wednesday morning to Friday morning for areas of the state north of a line stretching from Terre Haute through Muncie. Parts of the state south of that line are under a winter storm watch from Wednesday morning through early Friday. The National Weather Service said the storm will bring freezing rain and heavy snow, creating conditions that will make driving “very difficult to impossible.”

COVID-19
Darian Benson
Darian Benson is a reporter based at WFYI in Indianapolis. An Indy native, she is eager to report on public health in her hometown. Darian graduated with a journalism degree from Indiana Unviersity- Purdue University Indianapolis. Previously, she covered city and public policy for WFYI and statewide public health for Indiana Public Broadcasting.
