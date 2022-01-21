Indiana lawmakers move forward with bill to share school referendum funds with charters

Listen to the radio version of this story as it aired on Indiana Public Broadcasting Stations.

School districts would be required to share future referendum funding with charter schools under a bill approved by a House committee Thursday.

Supporters say it will help close funding gaps for charters, but critics worry it could stifle future referendum attempts.

House Bill 1072 would apply only to operating or school safety referendums passed after June 2022. Basically, if a student lives within a school district's boundary but goes to a charter school, the district has to send part of its referendum funding to the charter that enrolls that student.

Charter school leaders, including Catherine Diersing from Bloomington, said it will help them compete with districts' teacher pay, enabling them to recruit and retain more teachers.

"Traditional public school districts have simply outpaced small public charter schools especially in terms of what we can afford to pay," she said.

But people representing traditional public schools, administrators and teachers unions said they oppose the bill. Many voiced concerns that it could confuse voters or sway some to vote against a referendum. They also said the bill doesn't come with enough accountability for taxpayers.

The House Ways and Means Committee approved the bill after making some changes to it following public testimony. The bill now heads to the House floor.

