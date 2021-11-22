Spencer Deery, aide to Purdue’s Mitch Daniels, announces bid for Senate District 23

Spencer Deery, an aide to Purdue University president Mitch Daniels, announced his bid for the state Senate seat in Indiana’s District 23 Monday.

The seat is currently occupied by Senator Phil Boots, who announced in September that he wouldn’t be running for reelection in 2022.

Deery, who will run as a Republican, says his campaign will set itself apart from other conservative candidates through the tone it takes.

“Just yelling really loudly is not a plan for moving our communities forward,” he said. “What will do that is strong leadership and taking the time to care about public policy, getting your facts right, not chasing every fight that’s dangled in front of you. That’s the approach I plan to take and what I think will move us forward.”

Deery said economic development and bringing down healthcare costs are among his key issues.