Holcomb largely dismisses primary election results' impact on his agenda

Indiana’s May primary didn’t see a wave of ultra-conservative challengers ousting incumbent state lawmakers, despite a more concerted push on that front this year.

Many conservative challengers to Republican incumbents this cycle sought to channel anger among some voters over steps Gov. Eric Holcomb took during the COVID-19 pandemic to help protect Hoosiers. That includes his early “Stay-At-Home” order and his mask mandate.

Most of those challengers failed. But Holcomb was largely dismissive of questions about what those results mean for his standing at the Statehouse.

READ MORE: Only small handful of Statehouse incumbents lose in Indiana primary

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

Still, pressed on whether the election bolsters the direction he has taken as governor, Holcomb noted that he faced his own election in 2020 amid that perceived anger over his actions.

“Let’s just review the facts: I ran a race," Holcomb said. "I received more votes than anyone that’s run for governor in the history of this state.”

Holcomb said his focus is on projects that unite Hoosiers, rather than divide people.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Copyright 2022 IPB News. To see more, visit .