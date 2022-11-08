© 2022 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
squirrelheader.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Elections & Politics / IPBS

Republican U.S. Sen. Todd Young wins re-election bid

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published November 8, 2022 at 8:39 PM EST
(Alan Mbathi/IPB News)
/
U.S. Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.) first won his seat in 2016, after serving three terms in the U.S. House.

U.S. Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.) has won his second term in the U.S. Senate.

Young beat Democrat Tom McDermott and Libertarian James Sceniak.

Young came into the race with several advantages – the boost of incumbency, being a Republican in Indiana and with millions of dollars in his campaign coffers. And he only built that financial lead through the course of the campaign.

The race was widely expected to favor Young, though polls in recent weeks had shown his lead narrowing significantly. But the senior Indiana U.S. senator will head back to Washington for another six years.

He first won his seat in 2016, after serving three terms in the U.S. House.

This story will be updated.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Copyright 2022 IPB News. To see more, visit .

Tags
Elections & Politics Todd Young
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith is excited to be working for public radio in Indiana. He has previously worked in public radio as a reporter and anchor in mid-Missouri for KBIA Radio out of Columbia. Prior to that, he worked for WSPY Radio in Plano, Illinois as a show host, reporter, producer and anchor. His first job in radio was in another state capitol, in Jefferson City, Missouri, as a reporter for three radio stations around Missouri.
See stories by Brandon Smith