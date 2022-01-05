Republican Jim Baird announces re-election bid
U.S. Congressman Jim Baird announced Wednesday that he has filed for re-election in Indiana’s fourth congressional district.
Baird, a Republican, won the seat in 2018 and held onto it in 2020 – beating out local Democrats by 30-point margins each time.
In 2021, Baird was among several Indiana representatives who voted against certifying presidential election results in key states.
Baird claimed he had concerns about election integrity, citing irregularities in how some states had conducted elections. Widespread claims of fraud during the 2020 election have been without evidence.
In a statement on his plan to run for re-election, Baird said that “far too much is at stake for the future of our children and grandchildren,” and noted his concern that “socialism is being normalized.”
The announcement concludes with a declaration that Baird is ready to “keep up the fight and help deliver a conservative majority back to Congress”.
This year, Indiana’s primary elections will be held on May 3.