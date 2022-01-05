Republican Jim Baird announces re-election bid

U.S. Congressman Jim Baird announced Wednesday that he has filed for re-election in Indiana’s fourth congressional district.

Baird, a Republican, won the seat in 2018 and held onto it in 2020 – beating out local Democrats by 30-point margins each time .

In 2021, Baird was among several Indiana representatives who voted against certifying presidential election results in key states .

Baird claimed he had concerns about election integrity, citing irregularities in how some states had conducted elections. Widespread claims of fraud during the 2020 election have been without evidence.

In a statement on his plan to run for re-election, Baird said that “far too much is at stake for the future of our children and grandchildren,” and noted his concern that “socialism is being normalized.”

The announcement concludes with a declaration that Baird is ready to “keep up the fight and help deliver a conservative majority back to Congress”.

This year, Indiana’s primary elections will be held on May 3.