Older Hoosiers have rising costs, prescription drug prices at top of mind this election

Older Hoosiers – those age 50 and up – remain one of the most consistent and powerful voting blocs in the state. And AARP Indiana talked about what’s at the forefront of their minds heading into this year’s elections.

Jason Tomcsi, AARP Indiana communications director, said there have been a lot of changes around voting in the last couple of years across the country. But Indiana, he said, has remained consistent in its election rules, including when it comes to vote-by-mail, which older Hoosiers have been using for decades.

“And it’s been safe and secure in the past and it will continue to be so going forward,” Tomcsi said.

Tomcsi said like many, rising costs are top of mind for older Hoosiers. And for that age group, prescription drug prices are of special concern. And while that’s largely a federal issue, Tomcsi said state-level candidates will get asked about it, too.

“You even saw in this past session of the Indiana General Assembly that there was attempts to tackle that issue or find out what’s behind, maybe, some of these prices,” Tomcsi said.

Indiana’s primary election is May 3.

