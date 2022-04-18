Hoosiers have through April 21 to apply for vote-by-mail ballot for primary election

Hoosiers have a little less than a week – through April 21 – to apply to vote by mail in the May primary election.

Voters who apply online for a vote-by-mail ballot will see something a little different this time.

There are about a dozen reasons you’re allowed to vote by mail in Indiana. That includes if you’re age 65 or older or if you're unable to vote in person on Election Day.

If you apply for an absentee ballot application online, you must now enter your driver’s license number or the last four digits of your Social Security number.

Lawmakers had debated that requirement for a couple years before passing it this session, in HEA 1116. The problem was you registered to vote with one of those numbers but entered the other on your application, it would be rejected – even though you are who you say you are.

Secretary of State Holli Sullivan said that issue has been fixed.

“So, if you put your driver’s license number but you registered with your Social Security number, it will prompt you that you need to use a different credential to get there,” Sullivan said.

The reverse of that is also true.

Once they've received an absentee ballot, voters have until 6 p.m. local time on Election Day to return it to their local county election administrator's office.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

