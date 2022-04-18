© 2022 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
squirrelheader.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
General News / WBAA

Hoosiers have through April 21 to apply for vote-by-mail ballot for primary election

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published April 18, 2022 at 9:06 AM EDT

Hoosiers have a little less than a week – through April 21 – to apply to vote by mail in the May primary election.

Voters who apply online for a vote-by-mail ballot will see something a little different this time.

There are about a dozen reasons you’re allowed to vote by mail in Indiana. That includes if you’re age 65 or older or if you're unable to vote in person on Election Day.

If you apply for an absentee ballot application online, you must now enter your driver’s license number or the last four digits of your Social Security number.

Lawmakers had debated that requirement for a couple years before passing it this session, in HEA 1116. The problem was you registered to vote with one of those numbers but entered the other on your application, it would be rejected – even though you are who you say you are.

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

Secretary of State Holli Sullivan said that issue has been fixed.

“So, if you put your driver’s license number but you registered with your Social Security number, it will prompt you that you need to use a different credential to get there,” Sullivan said.

The reverse of that is also true.

Once they've received an absentee ballot, voters have until 6 p.m. local time on Election Day to return it to their local county election administrator's office.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Copyright 2022 IPB News. To see more, visit .

General News
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith is excited to be working for public radio in Indiana. He has previously worked in public radio as a reporter and anchor in mid-Missouri for KBIA Radio out of Columbia. Prior to that, he worked for WSPY Radio in Plano, Illinois as a show host, reporter, producer and anchor. His first job in radio was in another state capitol, in Jefferson City, Missouri, as a reporter for three radio stations around Missouri. Brandon graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a Bachelor of Journalism in 2010, with minors in political science and history. He was born and raised in Chicago.
See stories by Brandon Smith