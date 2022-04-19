A new program offers free Lyft rides to people in recovery from addiction

The Indiana Recovery Network is partnering with Lyft to offer free rides to individuals in recovery from substance use disorders.

The program is available to anyone actively engaged with one of Indiana Recovery Network’s 20 regional recovery hubs. The rides can be used for a variety of purposes, including to medical appointments, grocery stores, treatment centers and meetings with probation officers.

“It is for anything that applies to the four dimensions of recovery,” Indiana Recovery Network Director Heather Rodriguez said. “So home, health, community and purpose.”

Rodriguez said transportation can be a barrier to recovery and this program aims to reduce that.

“This is enabling those folks to get the connection they need, get the support they need, without the worry of costs — how can they get there? How can they afford it?,” she said.

The rides are offered from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day. To access a ride, contact a regional recovery hub.

More information on regional recovery hubs can be found at IndianaRecoveryNetwork.org.

