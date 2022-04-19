Holcomb headed to Europe for second trade mission in last few weeks

Gov. Eric Holcomb will travel to Europe next week for an economic development trip.

The week-long trade mission will include visits to Sweden, the United Kingdom and Monaco.

It’s the second economic development trip in just the last few weeks as Holcomb said such trips start to pick up after the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“People are trying to make up for lost time … we can’t just wait for people to come to us to do business with us,” Holcomb said.

Some of the trip will focus on the motorsports industry, which is already well-established in Indiana. Holcomb said it’s a good time to renew and reinforce those existing relationships.

“The racing sector is very much involved in the energy space, in the energy transition, in innovations that are occurring in terms of battery,” Holcomb said.

The trip is paid for via private donations to the Indiana Economic Development Foundation – donations that are largely shielded from public disclosure.

