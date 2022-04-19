© 2022 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
squirrelheader.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
General News / IPBS

Holcomb headed to Europe for second trade mission in last few weeks

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published April 19, 2022 at 8:44 AM EDT
Lauren Chapman
/

Gov. Eric Holcomb will travel to Europe next week for an economic development trip.

The week-long trade mission will include visits to Sweden, the United Kingdom and Monaco.

It’s the second economic development trip in just the last few weeks as Holcomb said such trips start to pick up after the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“People are trying to make up for lost time … we can’t just wait for people to come to us to do business with us,” Holcomb said.

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

Some of the trip will focus on the motorsports industry, which is already well-established in Indiana. Holcomb said it’s a good time to renew and reinforce those existing relationships.

“The racing sector is very much involved in the energy space, in the energy transition, in innovations that are occurring in terms of battery,” Holcomb said.

The trip is paid for via private donations to the Indiana Economic Development Foundation – donations that are largely shielded from public disclosure.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Copyright 2022 IPB News. To see more, visit .

General News
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith is excited to be working for public radio in Indiana. He has previously worked in public radio as a reporter and anchor in mid-Missouri for KBIA Radio out of Columbia. Prior to that, he worked for WSPY Radio in Plano, Illinois as a show host, reporter, producer and anchor. His first job in radio was in another state capitol, in Jefferson City, Missouri, as a reporter for three radio stations around Missouri. Brandon graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a Bachelor of Journalism in 2010, with minors in political science and history. He was born and raised in Chicago.
See stories by Brandon Smith