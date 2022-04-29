Indiana program to connect individual Hoosiers, businesses with internet service

More than 200 Hoosier households and businesses will get adequate internet through a new state initiative.

That's possible through the first round of funding – made possible by federal dollars – of the Indiana Connectivity Program.

In the governor’s existing broadband grants program, utility providers apply to the state for money to expand coverage. The Indiana Connectivity Program allows individual people and businesses to apply for internet service – filling in the gaps left by the larger grant program.

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch said internet access is about more than economic development.

“It’s also about health and it’s about education,” Crouch said.

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

Jim Parsons is one of the people getting internet through the program. He’s a regional sales manager who works from home. He said finally getting internet access means “everything.”

“Very much like getting electricity did to our great-grandparents in our area,” Parsons said.

The funding for the program comes from President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan, last year’s COVID-19 stimulus bill.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Copyright 2022 IPB News. To see more, visit .