EPA to take public comments on cleanup plan for Franklin

The Environmental Protection Agency is seeking comments on a proposed cleanup plan for Franklin. Some Franklin residents believe leftover contamination from old industrial sites in the area may be responsible for rare child cancers there.

Among other things, the EPA wants to treat groundwater south of the Amphenol site using a barrier to break down harmful chemicals as they flow through. It also plans to inject material in the water to reduce the toxicity of those chemicals.

The EPA has provided a presentation and fact sheet on what's called the "Statement of Basis" for the plan on the agency's webpage for the Amphenol site.

The public has until July 1 to comment on the plan through an online comment form, via email at safakas.kirstin@epa.gov, by leaving a voicemail at (312)-919-4621, or by mailing comments to:

Kirstin Safakas

U.S. EPA Region 5

External Communications Office

77 W. Jackson Blvd., EC-19J

Chicago, IL 60604-3590

The EPA will also hold a meeting on the plan and take public comments at Franklin City Hall on June 9 at 7 p.m.

