Dayton sues Lafayette in effort to stop local annexation

The town of Dayton has filed suit against the city of Lafayette over its annexation of land close to the town.

The town previously accused the city of gobbling up land they say was intended for Dayton’s growth.

Dayton officials appeared at several Lafayette City Council meetings as the annexation was being considered, threatening a lawsuit if it moved forward.

Now, one month after the city annexed the land, Dayton has filed suit.

Attorney for Dayton Chris Wischer said the annexation did not follow Indiana law and breached existing contracts with the town. He said if the annexation is allowed to move forward, it will impact the future of Dayton.

“The town needs to grow and unlike Lafayette, there are only so many places the town can grow,” he said. “To have this taken away puts everything in doubt.”

Lafayette officials have repeatedly underlined that the property was voluntarily annexed by the owner – meaning the city was approached by the landowner, who asked to be brought into Lafayette.

Wischer said one of the questions of the suit is whether enough of Lafayette touches the property they are trying to annex.

“One-eighth of the boundary of your annexed area has to touch the city,” he said. “Of all the technical questions, that’s a pretty significant one.”

Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski declined a request for comment.