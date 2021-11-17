© 2021 WBAA
Government

Kevin Boehnlein becomes Indiana's newest state senator, replacing retiring Ron Grooms

Indiana | By Brandon Smith
Published November 17, 2021 at 11:26 AM EST
kevin_boehnlein.jpeg
Kevin Boehnlein speaks at a Republican caucus to replace retiring Sen. Ron Grooms (R-Jeffersonville). (Boehnlein 4 State Senate/Facebook)

Listen to the broadcast version of this story.

As lawmakers gather for the ceremonial start of the 2022 legislative session, they’ll welcome a new member to their ranks – Kevin Boehnlein, a southeast Indiana Republican.

Sen. Ron Grooms (R-Jeffersonville) announced earlier this year that this term would be his last. And he endorsed Boehnlein to replace him in next year’s election.

But then, state lawmakers redrew legislative district lines and eliminated Grooms’s district.

Shortly thereafter, Grooms announced he would step down early, requiring a private Republican caucus to fill his seat. And that caucus chose Boehnlein to become Indiana’s newest state senator.

Boehnlein, a financial advisor and former chief of staff to the mayor of New Albany, has already announced he plans to run for the state Senate next year. He’ll face off with another incumbent, Sen. Erin Houchin (R-Salem), in a primary.

Boehnlein becomes the 15th state lawmaker to join the legislature via private caucus in the last four years. 

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith is excited to be working for public radio in Indiana. He has previously worked in public radio as a reporter and anchor in mid-Missouri for KBIA Radio out of Columbia. Prior to that, he worked for WSPY Radio in Plano, Illinois as a show host, reporter, producer and anchor. His first job in radio was in another state capitol, in Jefferson City, Missouri, as a reporter for three radio stations around Missouri. Brandon graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a Bachelor of Journalism in 2010, with minors in political science and history. He was born and raised in Chicago.
