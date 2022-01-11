House committee hears school content, transparency bill ahead of vote later this week

House lawmakers heard roughly five hours of testimony on their chamber's version of a school curriculum bill Monday.

House Bill 1134 largely focuses on how schools present conversations on race, politics and religion, and grants parents more authority over classroom content.

The legislation is nearly identical to Senate Bill 167, which a committee debated and listened to testimony on for almost eight hours last week. Much of the testimony about the House legislation echoed what members in the Senate heard.

Supporters of the bill appreciate its focus and say efforts to enhance parental involvement and transparency in schools remain a key, essential priority. But critics worry it would add on to teachers' workloads – driving them away from the profession – and undermine social supports and the quality of education provided by public schools.

The committee is scheduled to consider changes to the bill and vote on it Wednesday.

