Lawmakers try again on construction zone speed cameras bill

Legislation to allow speed cameras in highway work zones faces a very uncertain future as lawmakers try once again to reduce speeding around road construction.

Drivers would be ticketed if they’re caught on camera going at least 11 miles per hour over the speed limit when workers are present.

The first violation would only be a warning. A $75 fine comes with the second ticket, and $150 for each ticket after that.

Road construction companies and workers organizations support the measure, SB 179. And its author, Sen. Jon Ford (R-Terre Haute), acknowledged he hasn’t been able to get it over the finish line in the past.

“As we continue to invest in improving our roads, this bill is becoming more and more important,” Ford said.

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

But concerns remain. Sen. Chris Garten’s (R-Charlestown) district includes bridges over the Ohio River that use photo traffic enforcement. And he called it an “absolute disaster.”

“Either something didn’t get sent, there was no communication and all of a sudden, somebody goes to get their license renewed or gets pulled over or whatever and they have a suspended license," Garten said. "And then it takes this big ball of yarn to unravel.”

The measure cleared its first hurdle Tuesday, passing a Senate committee. A similar bill, HB 1035, is being considered in the House, while another – HB 1150 – would allow speed cameras in school zones.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.