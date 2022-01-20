Senate version of gun bill would expand list of people who can't possess handguns

A Senate committee heard legislation Wednesday that almost entirely eliminates the license requirement to carry a handgun in public. And it differs from a similar House bill in some key ways.

For one, SB 14 would keep in place the license requirement for Hoosiers age 18 to 20. It also significantly expands the list of people who wouldn’t be allowed to possess a handgun at all.

And those differences have some pro-gun groups opposing the measure. Will Fite is with Hoosier Gun Rights.

"The era of half measures and putting one’s name on a bill for a cheap political victory – that’s over," Fite said. "These people want their rights restored now."

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

People who, under the bill, would now be barred from even having a handgun in their home includes people with records as "alcohol abusers." That means having at least two alcohol-related offenses, with at least one of them within the last three years.

It also adds people convicted of misdemeanor resisting law enforcement and those convicted of illegally carrying a handgun in public within the last five years.

Much of the testimony was about the core concept – whether Indiana should require a license to carry a handgun in public. And the comments mirrored the debate in the House earlier this session. Gun rights organizations are largely in favor of the measure, arguing that only law-abiding citizens get the licenses anyway.

But gun regulation supporters, as well as several law enforcement organizations – including the Indiana State Police – said the license system protects police and the public.

Whether the bill will get a vote in committee is undecided. Committee chair Liz Brown said the Senate Republican caucus will discuss the measure behind closed doors to determine its future.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Copyright 2022 Indiana Public Media. To see more, visit .