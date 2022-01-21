© 2022 WBAA
Government

Indiana lawmakers holding off on major anti-abortion bills until after Supreme Court rules

IPBS News | By Brandon Smith
Published January 21, 2022 at 11:23 AM EST
SupremeCourt2_0.jpeg
Many expect the U.S. Supreme Court to rule this year on the future of abortion rights. (Justin Hicks/IPB News)

Listen to the broadcast version of this story.

Indiana legislative leaders indicated Thursday the General Assembly will likely hold off on any major anti-abortion legislation this session.

Lawmakers want to wait for the U.S. Supreme Court to rule on the issue later this year before taking action.

The future of abortion rights may be decided by the court this year. And Indiana Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray (R-Martinsville) said it’s best to wait for a decision before passing legislation.

“To try and anticipate what that might say and draft legislation to anticipate every possible solution or opinion that they could come out with just looks completely undoable to me," Bray said. "So, I don’t think it’s wise to try.”

But once the Court rules, Bray said he might ask the governor to call a special session.

“I think we’ll have a lot of people advocating that we don’t want to wait any longer than we have to to make a change here in the state, if there’s a possibility,” Bray said.

The Court’s rulings could mean everything from banning abortion outright to restricting how long into pregnancy people can access abortion care.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith is excited to be working for public radio in Indiana. He has previously worked in public radio as a reporter and anchor in mid-Missouri for KBIA Radio out of Columbia. Prior to that, he worked for WSPY Radio in Plano, Illinois as a show host, reporter, producer and anchor. His first job in radio was in another state capitol, in Jefferson City, Missouri, as a reporter for three radio stations around Missouri. Brandon graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a Bachelor of Journalism in 2010, with minors in political science and history. He was born and raised in Chicago.
