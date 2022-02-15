Nonprofit required to pay workers with disabilities minimum wage

Following an investigation, the U.S. Department of Labor is requiring New Hope Services in Jeffersonville to pay back a total of $154,443 to 74 workers with disabilities.

A DOL statement said facilities can legally pay sub-minimum wages to workers with disabilities, as long as they provide adequate job and life skills training.

However, it found New Hope Services was not. Instead, workers with disabilities were performing simple tasks like assembly and packaging at a per-task rate.

Patricia Lewis, wage and hour district director, said employers have a “moral and legal obligation” to provide workers making sub-minimum wages with training.

