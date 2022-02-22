© 2022 WBAA
Government / IPBS

Lawmakers back off plan to restrict food stamps for overdue child support

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published February 22, 2022 at 9:49 AM EST

Lawmakers Monday backed off a plan to cut off food stamps to Hoosiers who owe child support.

A Senate committee changed a proposed bill into merely a study committee topic.

The proposed measure, HB 1354, would have ended Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP benefits – food stamps – to anyone who was delinquent in child support payments.

But advocates for low-income Hoosiers said that harms more than it helps. Indiana PTA President Rachel Burke said SNAP benefits are fundamentally about feeding children.

“We have very serious concerns with any time that food is weaponized against children,” Burke said.

Bill author Rep. Dale DeVon (R-Granger) said the state is updating the technical side of its child support system – and his measure needs more time to develop.

“Our prosecutors really aren’t ready to take on the workload that they have going right now,” DeVon said.

The bill’s passage is still not a guarantee that the topic would be studied this year.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org

Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith is excited to be working for public radio in Indiana. He has previously worked in public radio as a reporter and anchor in mid-Missouri for KBIA Radio out of Columbia. Prior to that, he worked for WSPY Radio in Plano, Illinois as a show host, reporter, producer and anchor. His first job in radio was in another state capitol, in Jefferson City, Missouri, as a reporter for three radio stations around Missouri. Brandon graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a Bachelor of Journalism in 2010, with minors in political science and history. He was born and raised in Chicago.
