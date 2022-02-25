Senate committee halts bill that would've made state agency rule-making tougher

A Senate committee Thursday halted a bill that would’ve made it harder for state agencies to create new rules.

That likely seals HB 1100's fate this session, as lawmakers started to turn their eyes towards advancing the issue next year.

State agencies each year pass dozens of administrative rules – they’re often the nuts and bolts to keeping the state running. Here’s an example: when you violate a traffic law, points get added to your driving record. Enough points and your license is suspended. Those point values are set by the Bureau of Motor Vehicles, through administrative rule-making.

But many Republicans, including bill author Rep. Steve Bartels (R-Eckerty), believe state agencies – which have been under GOP leadership for nearly two decades – are overly burdensome.

“I can’t understand why they’re scared of transparency, oversight,” Bartels said.

Senate Commerce and Technology Committee Chair Chip Perfect (R-Lawrenceburg) largely agrees with Bartels. But Perfect blocked a vote on the bill because he said he still had too many issues with the measure.

“There’s several things in here that I support, that should be one-size-fits-all," Perfect said. "But frankly, I thought there were too many things that affected agencies differently.”

Perfect urged state agencies and advocates opposed to the bill to work on the issue before next session, pledging to revisit it.

