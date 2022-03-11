Chris Lowery chosen to lead Indiana Commission for Higher Education

The Indiana Commission for Higher Education unanimously voted Thursday to name Chris Lowery the new agency head.

Lowery comes to the job from the statewide Ivy Tech Community College network. He serves as senior vice president of workforce, careers and adult strategy.

In a statement, Gov. Eric Holcomb said Lowery’s experience sets him up to continue aligning education and workforce needs to develop and attract skilled workers to the state.

Lowery will focus on the organization’s mission to increase enrollment in postsecondary education. The state has a goal of seeing 60 percent of the population complete some form of education or training beyond high school.

Current commissioner, Teresa Lubbers, will continue to work until March 31. She announced her plan to leave the agency and the Governor’s Workforce Cabinet earlier this year. Lowery will begin in April.

