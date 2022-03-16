© 2022 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
squirrelheader.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government / WBAA

Jennifer Teising’s jail sentence stayed as Court of Appeals agrees to hear case

WBAA | By Benjamin Thorp
Published March 16, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT
npr.brightspotcdn-1.jpg
Jennifer Teising leaves the Tippecanoe Courthouse in January following her trial (WBAA News/Ben Thorp)

The Indiana Court of Appeals has stayed sentencing against former Wabash Township Trustee Jennifer Teising one day before she was scheduled to appear at the Tippecanoe County Jail.

Last week, Teising was sentenced to spend 124 days in jail and pay a nearly $28,000 fine after she was found guilty of taking her trustee salary while not a legal resident of the township she served.

In court, Teising’s attorney, Karen Celestino-Horseman, indicated she planned to appeal Judge Kristen McVey’s decision. Following Wednesday’s announcement that the Court of Appeals would hear the case, Celestino-Horseman said she was “delighted” by the news.

“As petitioner, Ms. Teising had to show that her case ‘will probably be among the ten or fifteen percent which are reversed on appeal,’” Celestino-Horseman wrote. “She looks forward to having the Court of Appeals review her case.”

Tippecanoe County Prosecutor Patrick Harrington did not immediately respond to WBAA’s request for comment.

Government
Benjamin Thorp
See stories by Benjamin Thorp