Jennifer Teising’s jail sentence stayed as Court of Appeals agrees to hear case

The Indiana Court of Appeals has stayed sentencing against former Wabash Township Trustee Jennifer Teising one day before she was scheduled to appear at the Tippecanoe County Jail.

Last week, Teising was sentenced to spend 124 days in jail and pay a nearly $28,000 fine after she was found guilty of taking her trustee salary while not a legal resident of the township she served.

In court, Teising’s attorney, Karen Celestino-Horseman, indicated she planned to appeal Judge Kristen McVey’s decision. Following Wednesday’s announcement that the Court of Appeals would hear the case, Celestino-Horseman said she was “delighted” by the news.

“As petitioner, Ms. Teising had to show that her case ‘will probably be among the ten or fifteen percent which are reversed on appeal,’” Celestino-Horseman wrote. “She looks forward to having the Court of Appeals review her case.”

Tippecanoe County Prosecutor Patrick Harrington did not immediately respond to WBAA’s request for comment.