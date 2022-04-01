Rokita settles with company accused of helping robocallers

A telecommunications company accused of facilitating thousands of robocalls to Hoosiers will pay Indiana at least $50,000 over the next few years.

That comes out of a settlement Attorney General Todd Rokita reached with the California-based company Piratel.

Rokita filed a lawsuit last year against companies he said were helping foreign entities make robocalls.

As part of the settlement, Piratel agreed to work with Indiana to stop robocalling, which includes cutting off providers that send illegal robocalls. The Attorney General’s Office will also monitor compliance for the next few years.

Piratel will pay at least $50,000 to the state over the next four years. And, if it doesn’t comply with the settlement, it could pay up to $100,000 more.

