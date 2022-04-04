© 2022 WBAA
Government / IPBS

Holcomb emphasizes strong international bonds during trip to Slovakia, Israel

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published April 4, 2022 at 9:36 AM EDT

Gov. Eric Holcomb said strengthening bonds with international partners is vital, particularly during challenging times.

Holcomb has been overseas this week, in Slovakia and Israel, on a trade mission. He said the humanitarian crisis across eastern Europe amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the ongoing violence in Israel underscore the value of maintaining international connections.

“Indiana’s relationships with these long-standing partners – both from a cultural perspective, certainly a business perspective – are critically important,” Holcomb said.

Holcomb met with Ukrainian refugees while in Slovakia. He said Indiana stands ready to take in such refugees – though he acknowledged many want to remain in Europe and, hopefully, return to their home country.

He said Indiana is also exploring ways to help “fill a temporary void” for some Ukrainians.

“They’ve got a summer Olympic team," Holcomb said. "We’re in discussions about – if you don’t want to lose time training, we have world class, obviously, sports facilities.”

Holcomb is also encouraging Hoosiers to donate to nonprofit groups helping Ukraine, including UNICEF, CARE and the Red Cross.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith is excited to be working for public radio in Indiana. He has previously worked in public radio as a reporter and anchor in mid-Missouri for KBIA Radio out of Columbia. Prior to that, he worked for WSPY Radio in Plano, Illinois as a show host, reporter, producer and anchor. His first job in radio was in another state capitol, in Jefferson City, Missouri, as a reporter for three radio stations around Missouri. Brandon graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a Bachelor of Journalism in 2010, with minors in political science and history. He was born and raised in Chicago.
