Holcomb emphasizes strong international bonds during trip to Slovakia, Israel

Gov. Eric Holcomb said strengthening bonds with international partners is vital, particularly during challenging times.

Holcomb has been overseas this week, in Slovakia and Israel, on a trade mission. He said the humanitarian crisis across eastern Europe amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the ongoing violence in Israel underscore the value of maintaining international connections.

“Indiana’s relationships with these long-standing partners – both from a cultural perspective, certainly a business perspective – are critically important,” Holcomb said.

Holcomb met with Ukrainian refugees while in Slovakia. He said Indiana stands ready to take in such refugees – though he acknowledged many want to remain in Europe and, hopefully, return to their home country.

He said Indiana is also exploring ways to help “fill a temporary void” for some Ukrainians.

“They’ve got a summer Olympic team," Holcomb said. "We’re in discussions about – if you don’t want to lose time training, we have world class, obviously, sports facilities.”

Holcomb is also encouraging Hoosiers to donate to nonprofit groups helping Ukraine, including UNICEF, CARE and the Red Cross.

